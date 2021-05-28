Friday, May 28, 2021
CNN Political Reporter Bugs Out As LARGE Insect (Cicada) Makes Appearance During Live Shot / WATCH

By Fisher Jack
Manu- Raju - cicada
CNN’s Manu Raju and his unwelcome cicada guest

*CNN’s chief congressional correspondent Manu Raju had an unwelcome guest appear in his live shot on Thursday while filming a stand-up at the US Capitol.

Raju tweeted a clip showing the moment he gets bugged out by a very large cicada. The insect can be seen crawling up his suit and onto the back of his neck. He doesn’t seem to notice until a few seconds later. It’s not clear if someone in his earpiece told him that he had a bug on him, but shortly after he reacts and flicks the insect out of his hair while screaming out in profanity.

“Do I have more on me?” Raju asks.

“Are they in my hair?,” he asks, before punctuating the exchange with more profanity, which was bleeped out. “Where the f*** are the cicadas coming from?!” Raju added.”

