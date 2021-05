*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.

This former A+ list singer/musician who is probably still A-list but hasn’t had a hit in a long time recently found out about her husband’s cheating, but is sticking it out with him because she doesn’t want to hear a bunch of stuff about karma.

Can you guess who the singer and her equally famous husband are? Sound off in the comments.