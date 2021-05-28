Atlanta Councilman Antonio Brown Dragged Half a Block Tyring to Stop Kiddie Carjackers [VIDEO]

*Antonio Brown, an Atlanta mayoral candidate who has been pushing for police reforms, had his 2016 Mercedes 450 jacked by a group of kids on Wednesday and he was nearly dragged to death trying to stop them.

Councilman Brown was speaking to community leader Ben Norman outside the grand opening of a business and had parked his car a few feet away when he noticed four children between the ages of 7-12 steal his vehicle. In attempting to stop the thieves, Brown was dragged down the road, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

“You don’t immediately think, ‘Oh, these kids are going to steal my car,’” Brown told the AJC. Check out the news report via the clip below.

“One kid was in the driver’s seat. Ben attempted to open the door to get him out of the car. He fought with Ben. I then engaged and tried to get him out of the car. The three other kids were trying to figure out how to get in the car or stay out of the car. He started to hit on the gas. Ben let go,” Brown told Fox 5 Atlanta.

Brown got dragged half a block while attempting to open the door.

“As he started to speed up, and I knew that if I had not let go, I knew I probably could have killed myself because he was going so fast, I would have started to tumble. And I would have hurt him,” Brown said.

He also said one of the children “acted as though he had a gun”.

Brown said it took police 45 minutes to arrive because his call was labeled a low-priority dispatch.

He said he won’t file charges against the suspects, who are still being sought by police.

“This is a generational poverty issue,” Brown told WSB-TV. “These kids, it’s 12:30 in the afternoon. Why aren’t they in school? Why aren’t we enforcing systems to ensure that if they are not in school, they’re in recreational centers?”

Hear more from Brown about the experience via the YouTube clip above.