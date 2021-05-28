‘9th Grade I’m Coming’: Georgia Football Player Goes Viral for Being 6’5″, 265-Pounds in the 8th Grade (Video)

*To the high school football players in Georgia who must face Manchester High at some point next season, we’re sending our thoughts and prayers now.

Justus Terry – all 6-foot-5, 260 pounds of him – went viral this week after tweeting a photo of himself flexing and stating he’s ready to enter … the 9th grade. That’s right, all of that in the photo is just 14 years old.

“After tonights workout I’m ready to start my freshman year at Manchester High School! 9th Grade Im Coming,” Terry wrote on Twitter.

After tonights workout💪🏾 I’m ready to start my freshman year at Manchester High School ! 9th Grade Im Coming💯 pic.twitter.com/v31VEqbDX3 — Justus “Jay” Terry (@JustusTerry80) May 26, 2021

Twitter had a field day with its responses and memes.

Bro this mf pays his dad child support pic.twitter.com/PiTEwPiCy8 — Swytch (@Bunkyswytch) May 27, 2021

This how 9th graders looked when I was in school lol pic.twitter.com/J0bQR9bCsi — Ryan Hands (@NOCH843) May 26, 2021

Nick Saban right now pic.twitter.com/rS6kDvcyUa — UAFAN84 (@UAfan84) May 26, 2021

Terry, a defensive end and tight end, was recognized in December as the No. 1 athlete in middle school, and will suit up this fall for the Manchester High Blue Devils. Let the prayer circle begin for the poor souls who will line up against him.

View some of his video highlights and an interview with the young viral sensation below:



