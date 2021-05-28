*Kashe Quest, a 2-year-old in Los Angels, has become the youngest member of American Mensa after scoring an IQ of 146. That’s right, her IQ is 146!



Here’s more from Complex:

Two-year-old Kashe Quest’s exceptional intelligence includes being able to count to 100, pick out all 50 states based on their shape and location, and identify elements on the periodic table by their symbols. Quest is also learning to read English and speak in Spanish, but she already knows 50 sign language gestures.

“Kashe is certainly a remarkable addition to American Mensa,” Trevor Mitchell, the executive director of American Mensa, said in a statement. “We are proud to have her and to be able to help her and her parents with the unique challenges that gifted youth encounter.”

READ MORE: Iyanla Vanzant Recalls Complicated Relationship with Daughter Was Similar to First Guest on ‘Fix My Life’ [VIDEO]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @itsmejit

Kashe’s mother, Sukhjit Athwal, said she recognized immediately that there was something special about her little girl.

“We started to notice her memory was really great. She just picked up things really fast and she was really interested in learning. At about 17, 18 months, she had recognized all the alphabet, numbers, colors, and shapes,” Athwal told Fox’s Los Angeles affiliate KTTV.

“I think one of the biggest things with me and [my] daughter [is] making sure she has a childhood and we don’t force anything on her,” she said. “We’re kind of going at her pace and we want to just make sure that she is youthful for as long as she can be.”

“At the end of the day, she’s in that toddler stage. So she very much is still a normal two-year-old where we have negotiations, we have tantrums, we have everything and it’s different because the way we communicate with her, it has to be different because she’s able to understand just a little bit more,” Athwal also said.

WATCH: