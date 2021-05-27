WNBA Star Liz Cambage Slammed for Calling Male Coach ‘Little White One’ After He Criticized Her Weight

*Connecticut Sun head coach and general manager Curt Miller was fined $10,000 and suspended for one game after his “inappropriate and offensive” comment toward Las Vegas Aces star Liz Cambage during a game on Sunday.

Following the Sun’s 76-65 win over the Aces, Cambage took to social media to call out Miller in a video for criticizing her weight. During Sunday’s game, Miller complained to a WNBA official about a call, saying Cambage weighs “300 pounds.”

Cambage noted in her video that she’s 6 feet, 8 inches tall, and weighs 235 pounds.

“I will never let a man disrespect me, ever, ever, ever, especially a little White one,” she said. “Don’t ever try to disrespect me or another woman in the league,” the Australian player said.

Miller apologized in a statement on Monday.

“During last night’s game, while arguing a call with an official, I made an inappropriate and offensive comment in reference to Liz Cambage’s height and weight,” Miller said.

“I regret what I said in the heat of the moment and want to sincerely apologize to Liz and the entire Aces organization. I understand the gravity of my words and have learned from this.”

Miller was suspended for one game and fined $10,000 for his comments. He served his suspension on Tuesday when the Sun visited the Seattle Storm.

Meanwhile, as reported by SandraRose.com, Twitter users were outrage at Cambage for calling Miller a “little white one”.

“For a coach on another team to be yelling like protected abuse, ’cause we can’t do nothing back, it’s just crazy to me,” said Cambage in her video, making clear that she is proud of her frame. “So to the coach of Connecticut — I’m sorry, little sir man, I do not know your name. But the next time you try to call out a referee trying to get a call being like, ‘come on, she’s 300 pounds,’ I’m going to need you to get it right baby, ’cause I’m 6-8… I’m weighing 235 pounds and I’m very proud of being a big b—-, big body, big Benz, baby.”

Twitter criticized Cambage for mentioning Miller’s skin color in her reaction video.

“I like Liz Cambage, but she clapped back by calling him a “little white boy”?? That’s even ground for suspension if we’re playing this game,” said Rob Stukenborg on Twitter.

Richard Bradley tweeted: “I just don’t get how it’s wrong for a coach to say a player weighs 300 pounds but it’s acceptable for a player to refer to that coach as ‘a little white one.'”

Twitter user Frankie, wrote: “So Liz Cambage can get mad at a man for bringing up her size in the heat of a game, but it’s okay for her to say that she will ‘never let a little white man’ disrespect her? What she said is worse lmaooo.”