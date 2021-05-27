Thursday, May 27, 2021
HomeToday’s Video
crime

Rapper Metro Marrs Detained By Police After Making It Rain During His Graduation (Watch)

By EURPublisher01
0

*It was high school graduation day for Quality Control rapper Metro Marrs, and the 17-year-old drew a massive ovation as he walked across the stage – not because he received his diploma, but because he turned the occasion into a strip club.

The Atlanta rapper, who signed with QC in October and is known for his 2020 single “Bye Felicia,” made it rain on stage to the tune of $10,000, causing pandemonium and drawing attention from local police.

Metro-Marrs-graduation-money-arrest-video
Metro Marrs hauled away from his graduation for making it rain

Cops stepped in and escorted him out of the ceremony as graduates continued cheering and scooping up money off the ground. Metro Marrs was detained and ticketed for inciting a riot and disorderly conduct.

Watch the raw rainfall footage below, followed by his interview about it with The Morning Hustle and his video for “Bye Felicia.”

Previous articleDjimon Hounsou, Millicent Simmonds & Cillian Murphy Dish ‘A Quiet Place II’ | WATCH
EURPublisher01

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO