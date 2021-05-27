Rapper Metro Marrs Detained By Police After Making It Rain During His Graduation (Watch)

*It was high school graduation day for Quality Control rapper Metro Marrs, and the 17-year-old drew a massive ovation as he walked across the stage – not because he received his diploma, but because he turned the occasion into a strip club.

The Atlanta rapper, who signed with QC in October and is known for his 2020 single “Bye Felicia,” made it rain on stage to the tune of $10,000, causing pandemonium and drawing attention from local police.

Cops stepped in and escorted him out of the ceremony as graduates continued cheering and scooping up money off the ground. Metro Marrs was detained and ticketed for inciting a riot and disorderly conduct.

Watch the raw rainfall footage below, followed by his interview about it with The Morning Hustle and his video for “Bye Felicia.”