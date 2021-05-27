Thursday, May 27, 2021
HomeNews
News

Porsha Williams is Planning Three Weddings with Fiancé Simon Guobadia [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
0

EURweb.com
Instagram

*Porsha Williams says she is planning three weddings with her boo thang Simon Guobadia

The “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star shared the news during an episode of “Dish Nation,” noting that the first wedding ceremony will be a native law and custom ceremony, as reported by MadameNoire. They are also planning a traditional American wedding and one at a home Guobadia owns in another country.

“He’s African so we will have our native law and custom ceremony and a regular wedding, and then we’ll have another wedding at one of the houses that are out of the country,” Williams told her co-hosts.

When Williams and Guobadia announced their engagement, her fans had many questions as he is still married to his estranged wife/Williams’ RHOA co-star Falynn Guobadia

READ MORE: Porsha Williams Engaged to Estranged Husband of RHOA Costar Falynn Guobadia

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by #PorshaWilliams (@porsha4real)

“Our relationship began a month ago—yes we are crazy in love. I know it’s fast but we are living life each day to its fullest. I choose happiness every morning and every night. Tuning out all negative energy and only focused on positive wishes. He makes me so happy and to me, that is what matters most,” Williams wrote in an Instagram post.

As reported by PEOPLE, Falynn announced her split from Simon last month. The couple called it quits after two years of marriage. In an Instagram Story post shared on April 22, Falynn wrote that the “mutual decision was not made lightly” and she and Simon “are deeply thankful for the impact we have made in each other’s lives, as well as the bonds formed with each other’s children.”

Porsha noted in her Instagram post that “Simon filed for divorce from a previous marriage in January.”

“I had nothing to do with their divorce filing. That’s between the two of them,” she continued. “Falynn and I are not friends, and Simon’s divorce has been settled. Our relationship is a positive, loving step forward in everybody’s lives.”

Simon and Falynn’s divorce has not yet been finalized, according to the report.

WATCH:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by #PorshaWilliams (@porsha4real)

Previous articleAmy ‘Central Park Karen’ Cooper Now Suing Ex-employer for Discrimination
Next articleBET Awards 2021 Nominees Unveiled: DaBaby and Megan Thee Stallion Lead with 7
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO