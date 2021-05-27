Porsha Williams is Planning Three Weddings with Fiancé Simon Guobadia [VIDEO]

*Porsha Williams says she is planning three weddings with her boo thang Simon Guobadia.

The “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star shared the news during an episode of “Dish Nation,” noting that the first wedding ceremony will be a native law and custom ceremony, as reported by MadameNoire. They are also planning a traditional American wedding and one at a home Guobadia owns in another country.

“He’s African so we will have our native law and custom ceremony and a regular wedding, and then we’ll have another wedding at one of the houses that are out of the country,” Williams told her co-hosts.

When Williams and Guobadia announced their engagement, her fans had many questions as he is still married to his estranged wife/Williams’ RHOA co-star Falynn Guobadia.

“Our relationship began a month ago—yes we are crazy in love. I know it’s fast but we are living life each day to its fullest. I choose happiness every morning and every night. Tuning out all negative energy and only focused on positive wishes. He makes me so happy and to me, that is what matters most,” Williams wrote in an Instagram post.

As reported by PEOPLE, Falynn announced her split from Simon last month. The couple called it quits after two years of marriage. In an Instagram Story post shared on April 22, Falynn wrote that the “mutual decision was not made lightly” and she and Simon “are deeply thankful for the impact we have made in each other’s lives, as well as the bonds formed with each other’s children.”

Porsha noted in her Instagram post that “Simon filed for divorce from a previous marriage in January.”

“I had nothing to do with their divorce filing. That’s between the two of them,” she continued. “Falynn and I are not friends, and Simon’s divorce has been settled. Our relationship is a positive, loving step forward in everybody’s lives.”

Simon and Falynn’s divorce has not yet been finalized, according to the report.

