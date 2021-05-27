LeBron James Upset Over Fan Dumping Popcorn Snack on Injured Russell Westbrook / WATCH

*As we previously reported, during Game 2 of the Philadelphia 76ers vs. Washington Wizards game on Wednesday night, things got a little out of control after a fan threw popcorn at Wizards guard Russell Westbrook.

In a clip shared by multiple outlets, during Game 2, won by the Sixers, a fan poured the snack at Westbrook, who was leaving the game with an ankle injury. Westbrook was extremely upset and even had to be restrained by Wizards staff.

Many people called out the fan on Twitter on Wednesday night for his childish move including LeBron James. He tweeted, “By the way, WE AS THE PLAYERS wanna see who threw that popcorn on Russ while he was leaving the game tonight with a injury!! There’s cameras all over arenas so there’s no excuse!” LeBron said.

