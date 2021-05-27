*In highlighting the 11 panelists confirmed for the 22nd annual Los Angeles “Uplifting Minds II” Entertainment Conference via Zoom from 1-3pmPT, we start with Judge Dedra Davis, a 22-year veteran entertainment attorney now serving Houston as a judge of its 270th District Court. Judge Davis will be part of the Professional Industry Panel that will be available to speak to attendees during the conference’s “Q&A Session.” The Professional Industry Panel will also judge the conference’s “National Talent Competition.” The “ULMII” Entertainment Conference, hosted by radio personality Doresa Harvey (Magic 95.9FM/Praise 106.1FM) and comedian Heather Hatton (Amazon Prime), offers a “Q&A Session” with the Professional Industry Panelists, a “Professional Talent Showcase” of independent label artists, and a “National Talent Competition” open to vocalists, songwriters, dancers and actors.

Judge Dedra Davis received her JD from South Texas College of Law and is a member of the American Bar Association and the Houston Bar Association. As an entertainment attorney her 22 year career included a major litigation case with Dr. Dre, Aftermath, Interscope and Universal Records on copyright infringement, representing the complainant Saregama India (Mumbai, India). She has worked for such clients as H. Town, Frankie J, AllHipHop.com, MCLyte, and Yo-Yo. In 2018 she ran a campaign for a Judge seat in Houston that said she would be “Making Law & Order Equal Justice” and she won. She started serving the 270th District Court in January, 2019. In her court, through her leadership program, she often welcomes students to introduce them to the legal system and she has had over 1,000 young people come through. The 2002 “Legal Executive of the Year” received a Proclamation from Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee and was given “Dedra Davis Day” by Houston’s Mayor for her work. On Saturday, November 6, 2021 between 1-3pmPT attendees to the “ULMII” Entertainment Conference via Zoom can talk to her about such areas as entertainment law, copyright issues, music publishing, independent record label issues and corporate law.

Past panelists of the “ULMII” Entertainment Conference, held annually in Baltimore and Los Angeles, have included Grammy winning Brenda Russell (“Piano in the Dark”); Hip-Hop legend MCLyte; Jazz (Dru Hill); Woody (Dru Hill); comedian/actor Kel Mitchell (The GoodBurger); actress/singer KeKe Palmer (“True Jackson, VP”), and syndicated radio pioneer Lee “The Voice” Bailey (www.EURweb.com) – to name a few.

Performers that credit “ULMII” for helping to launch their careers include Los Angeles competitor Miguel who was signed by one of the “ULMII” panelists to a major record deal – today he is a Grammy Award winning singer/songwriter; Baltimore competitor Naturi Naughton was scouted by Broadway at the “ULMII” event that resulted in a run on Broadway, to joining the R&B group 3LW, to landing a starring role on the STARZ series “Power;” Los Angeles competitor RoShon Fegan whose manager said what he learned from the panelists helped him take RoShon to “the next level” that resulted in a co-starring role on Disney’s “Shake It Up”, to a starring role on Disney’s “Camp Rock”, to him starring on ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars,” and Baltimore competitors The Featherstone Brothers who was quoted in the City Paper saying that it was their performance at “ULMII” that resulted in their success because the original song they performed was placed on the third Dru Hill album as “I Should Be (Your Boyfriend)” – it was heard by SisQo who was at “ULMII” and he used it as the first single with accompanying music-video making it a platinum hit.

For more information on the “ULMII” Entertainment Conference Saturday, November 6, 2021 from 1-3pmPT via Zoom log onto www.UpliftingMinds2.com or email info@thepulseofentertainment.com. Learn more about Judge Dedra Davis by logging onto www.DedraDavisforJudge.com or www.MusicLW.com.

