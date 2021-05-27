‘COVID Taught Me a Lot of Lessons’: Juan Williams Chooses His Family Over Fox News’ ‘The Five’ (Watch)

*Fox News’ Democratic pundit Juan Williams announced Wednesday evening that he will be leaving his job as a co-host of “The Five” but remain on the right-leaning network as a political analyst.

After filming the show remotely due to the coronavirus pandemic, co-hosts are scheduled for an in-studio return on Tuesday, June 1 at its New York studio. However Williams, who lives in Washington D.C., is not ready to leave his family for New York.

“This is my last day hosting ‘The Five,’” Williams said during the show on May 26. “COVID taught me a lot of lessons. As the show goes back to the New York studio, I will be staying in D.C. I will be working for Fox out of Washington. My work as a Fox News political analyst will continue.”

“As Juan Williams announced on air today, he will be leaving The Five to live in Washington, DC full time. We accommodated his request, understanding and appreciating his desire to remain closer to his family and recognizing that a remote co-hosting role on a roundtable in-studio program was not a long-term option,” Fox News vice president of weekend programming Megan Albano said in a statement. “While we will miss his insightful contributions each night and look forward to welcoming him on set whenever he’s in New York, we are pleased to have him continue his longtime role as a senior political analyst with Fox News media.”

Williams appeared on “The Five” alongside co-hosts Greg Gutfeld, Dana Perino and Jesse Watters. The program will rotate out liberal-leaning co-hosts until the network identifies a permanent replacement for Williams.