Thursday, May 27, 2021
HomeEntertainment
Entertainment

BET Awards 2021 Nominees Unveiled: DaBaby and Megan Thee Stallion Lead with 7

By Fisher Jack
0

DaBaby and Megan Thee Stallion - GettyImages-1179294771-copy
DaBaby and Megan Thee Stallion – GettyImages

*If you’ve been looking for news about the 2021 BET Awards, we’ve got you covered because the nominees list has now been made public. Leading the 21st BET Awards with seven nominations each are Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby. (Scroll down for the complete list.)

The BET Awards 2021 will air live on Sunday, June 27 on BET at 8pm E/P. The show was a virtual event last year during the pandemic, but this year it will be presented in front of a live but VACCINATED audience.

“We are back and excited to bring culture’s biggest night, the 2021 ‘BET Awards,’ safely back to Los Angeles to celebrate this year’s incredible roster of nominees,” said Connie Orlando, EVP Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy. “We broke ground as one of the first official award shows to move forward during the global pandemic and we are ready to take our pioneer status to the next level with the return of an audience to celebrate the best and brightest creative minds in the entertainment industry.”

The awards honor Black excellence across music, television, film, and sports in 21 categories.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Porsha Williams is Planning Three Weddings with Fiancé Simon Guobadia [VIDEO]

Megan-Thee-Stallion-screenshot
Megan Thee Stallion

As we mentioned up top, Megan Thee Stallion has seven nominations, including Best Female Hip Hop Artist, Video of the Year for WAP, Album of the Year for Good News, Viewer’s Choice Award (x2), and Best Collaboration for her features with DaBaby (Cry Baby) and Cardi B (WAP).

Meanwhile, DaBaby claims the other top spot with seven noms, including Best Male Hip Hop Artist, Album of the Year for Blame it on Baby, Viewer’s Choice Award, and four nods for Best Collaboration for his features alongside Roddy Ricch (Rockstar), Megan Thee Stallion (Cry Baby), Pop Smoke & Lil Baby (For The Night), and Jack Harlow Tory Lanez & Lil Wayne (Whats Poppin- Remix).

Cardi B and Drake had the second-most nominations with five each.

Beginning today, vaccinated individuals can register here for consideration to be part of the BET Awards 2021 live show audience.

BET Awards21-PressRelease-Editorial-16x9The complete list of nominees are:

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

AFTER HOURS – THE WEEKND
BLAME IT ON BABY – DABABY
GOOD NEWS – MEGAN THEE STALLION
HEAUX TALES – JAZMINE SULLIVAN
KING’S DISEASE – NAS
UNGODLY HOUR – CHLOE X HALLE

BEST COLLABORATION

CARDI B FT. MEGAN THEE STALLION – WAP
DABABY FT. RODDY RICCH – ROCKSTAR
DJ KHALED FT. DRAKE – POPSTAR
JACK HARLOW FT. DABABY, TORY LANEZ & LIL WAYNE – WHATS POPPIN (REMIX)
MEGAN THEE STALLION FT. DABABY – CRY BABY
POP SMOKE FT. LIL BABY & DABABY – FOR THE NIGHT

BEST FEMALE R&B / POP ARTIST

BEYONCÉ
H.E.R.
JAZMINE SULLIVAN
JHENÉ AIKO
SUMMER WALKER
SZA

BEST MALE R&B / POP ARTIST

6LACK
ANDERSON .PAAK
CHRIS BROWN
GIVEON
TANK
THE WEEKND

BEST NEW ARTIST

COI LERAY
FLO MILLI
GIVEON
JACK HARLOW
LATTO
POOH SHIESTY

BEST GROUP

21 SAVAGE & METRO BOOMIN
CHLOE X HALLE
CHRIS BROWN & YOUNG THUG
CITY GIRLS
MIGOS
SILK SONIC

BEST FEMALE HIP HOP ARTIST

CARDI B
COI LERAY
DOJA CAT
MEGAN THEE STALLION
LATTO
SAWEETIE

BEST MALE HIP HOP ARTIST

DABABY
DRAKE
COLE
JACK HARLOW
LIL BABY
POP SMOKE

BOBBY JONES BEST GOSPEL/INSPIRATIONAL AWARD

BEBE WINANS – IN JESUS NAME
CECE WINANS – NEVER LOST
H.E.R. – HOLD US TOGETHER
KIRK FRANKLIN – STRONG GOD
MARVIN SAPP – THANK YOU FOR IT ALL
TAMELA MANN – TOUCH FROM YOU

BET HER AWARD

ALICIA KEYS FT. KHALID – SO DONE
BRANDY FT. CHANCE THE RAPPER – BABY MAMA
BRI STEVES – ANTI QUEEN
CHLOE X HALLE – BABY GIRL
CIARA FT. ESTER DEAN – ROOTED
SZA – GOOD DAYS

BEST INTERNATIONAL ACT

AYA NAKAMURA (FRANCE)
BURNA BOY (NIGERIA)
DIAMOND PLATNUMZ (TANZANIA)
EMICIDA (BRAZIL)
HEADIE ONE (UK)
WIZKID (NIGERIA)
YOUNG T & BUGSEY (UK)
YOUSSOUPHA (FRANCE)

VIEWER’S CHOICE AWARD

CARDI B FT. MEGAN THEE STALLION – WAP
CHRIS BROWN & YOUNG THUG – GO CRAZY
DABABY FT. RODDY RICCH – ROCKSTAR
DJ KHALED FT. DRAKE – POPSTAR
DRAKE FT. LIL DURK – LAUGH NOW CRY LATER
LIL BABY – THE BIGGER PICTURE
MEGAN THEE STALLION FT. BEYONCÉ – SAVAGE (REMIX)
SILK SONIC – LEAVE THE DOOR OPEN

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

CARDI B – UP
CARDI B FT. MEGAN THEE STALLION – WAP
CHLOE X HALLE – DO IT
CHRIS BROWN & YOUNG THUG – GO CRAZY
DRAKE FT. LIL DURK – LAUGH NOW CRY LATER
SILK SONIC – LEAVE THE DOOR OPEN

VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

BENNY BOOM
BRUNO MARS AND FLORENT DÉCHARD
COLE BENNETT
COLIN TILLEY
DAVE MEYERS
HYPE WILLIAMS

BEST MOVIE

COMING 2 AMERICA
JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH
MA RAINEY’S BLACK BOTTOM
ONE NIGHT IN MIAMI
SOUL
THE UNITED STATES VS. BILLIE HOLIDAY

BEST ACTRESS

ANDRA DAY
ANGELA BASSETT
ISSA RAE
JURNEE SMOLLETT
VIOLA DAVIS
ZENDAYA

BEST ACTOR

ALDIS HODGE
CHADWICK BOSEMAN
DAMSON IDRIS
DANIEL KALUUYA
EDDIE MURPHY
LAKEITH STANFIELD

YOUNGSTARS AWARD

ALEX R. HIBBERT
ETHAN HUTCHISON
LONNIE CHAVIS
MARSAI MARTIN
MICHAEL EPPS
STORM REID

SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR AWARD

A’JA WILSON
CANDACE PARKER
CLARESSA SHIELDS
NAOMI OSAKA
SERENA WILLIAMS
SKYLAR DIGGINS-SMITH

SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR AWARD

KYRIE IRVING
LEBRON JAMES
PATRICK MAHOMES
RUSSELL WESTBROOK
RUSSELL WILSON
STEPHEN CURRY

Connie Orlando, EVP of Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy at BET and Jesse Collins, CEO of Jesse Collins Entertainment serve as Executive Producers for the “BET Awards” 2021 broadcast special.

Voting for the BET Awards 2021 Viewer’s Choice Award begins on June 7.

Previous articlePorsha Williams is Planning Three Weddings with Fiancé Simon Guobadia [VIDEO]
Next articleHoward University to Honor Chadwick Boseman By Naming College of Fine Arts After Late Actor
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO