BET Awards 2021 Nominees Unveiled: DaBaby and Megan Thee Stallion Lead with 7

*If you’ve been looking for news about the 2021 BET Awards, we’ve got you covered because the nominees list has now been made public. Leading the 21st BET Awards with seven nominations each are Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby. (Scroll down for the complete list.)

The BET Awards 2021 will air live on Sunday, June 27 on BET at 8pm E/P. The show was a virtual event last year during the pandemic, but this year it will be presented in front of a live but VACCINATED audience.

“We are back and excited to bring culture’s biggest night, the 2021 ‘BET Awards,’ safely back to Los Angeles to celebrate this year’s incredible roster of nominees,” said Connie Orlando, EVP Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy. “We broke ground as one of the first official award shows to move forward during the global pandemic and we are ready to take our pioneer status to the next level with the return of an audience to celebrate the best and brightest creative minds in the entertainment industry.”

The awards honor Black excellence across music, television, film, and sports in 21 categories.

As we mentioned up top, Megan Thee Stallion has seven nominations, including Best Female Hip Hop Artist, Video of the Year for WAP, Album of the Year for Good News, Viewer’s Choice Award (x2), and Best Collaboration for her features with DaBaby (Cry Baby) and Cardi B (WAP).

Meanwhile, DaBaby claims the other top spot with seven noms, including Best Male Hip Hop Artist, Album of the Year for Blame it on Baby, Viewer’s Choice Award, and four nods for Best Collaboration for his features alongside Roddy Ricch (Rockstar), Megan Thee Stallion (Cry Baby), Pop Smoke & Lil Baby (For The Night), and Jack Harlow Tory Lanez & Lil Wayne (Whats Poppin- Remix).

Cardi B and Drake had the second-most nominations with five each.

Beginning today, vaccinated individuals can register here for consideration to be part of the BET Awards 2021 live show audience.

The complete list of nominees are:

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

AFTER HOURS – THE WEEKND

BLAME IT ON BABY – DABABY

GOOD NEWS – MEGAN THEE STALLION

HEAUX TALES – JAZMINE SULLIVAN

KING’S DISEASE – NAS

UNGODLY HOUR – CHLOE X HALLE

BEST COLLABORATION

CARDI B FT. MEGAN THEE STALLION – WAP

DABABY FT. RODDY RICCH – ROCKSTAR

DJ KHALED FT. DRAKE – POPSTAR

JACK HARLOW FT. DABABY, TORY LANEZ & LIL WAYNE – WHATS POPPIN (REMIX)

MEGAN THEE STALLION FT. DABABY – CRY BABY

POP SMOKE FT. LIL BABY & DABABY – FOR THE NIGHT

BEST FEMALE R&B / POP ARTIST

BEYONCÉ

H.E.R.

JAZMINE SULLIVAN

JHENÉ AIKO

SUMMER WALKER

SZA

BEST MALE R&B / POP ARTIST

6LACK

ANDERSON .PAAK

CHRIS BROWN

GIVEON

TANK

THE WEEKND

BEST NEW ARTIST

COI LERAY

FLO MILLI

GIVEON

JACK HARLOW

LATTO

POOH SHIESTY

BEST GROUP

21 SAVAGE & METRO BOOMIN

CHLOE X HALLE

CHRIS BROWN & YOUNG THUG

CITY GIRLS

MIGOS

SILK SONIC

BEST FEMALE HIP HOP ARTIST

CARDI B

COI LERAY

DOJA CAT

MEGAN THEE STALLION

LATTO

SAWEETIE

BEST MALE HIP HOP ARTIST

DABABY

DRAKE

COLE

JACK HARLOW

LIL BABY

POP SMOKE

BOBBY JONES BEST GOSPEL/INSPIRATIONAL AWARD

BEBE WINANS – IN JESUS NAME

CECE WINANS – NEVER LOST

H.E.R. – HOLD US TOGETHER

KIRK FRANKLIN – STRONG GOD

MARVIN SAPP – THANK YOU FOR IT ALL

TAMELA MANN – TOUCH FROM YOU

BET HER AWARD

ALICIA KEYS FT. KHALID – SO DONE

BRANDY FT. CHANCE THE RAPPER – BABY MAMA

BRI STEVES – ANTI QUEEN

CHLOE X HALLE – BABY GIRL

CIARA FT. ESTER DEAN – ROOTED

SZA – GOOD DAYS

BEST INTERNATIONAL ACT

AYA NAKAMURA (FRANCE)

BURNA BOY (NIGERIA)

DIAMOND PLATNUMZ (TANZANIA)

EMICIDA (BRAZIL)

HEADIE ONE (UK)

WIZKID (NIGERIA)

YOUNG T & BUGSEY (UK)

YOUSSOUPHA (FRANCE)

VIEWER’S CHOICE AWARD

CARDI B FT. MEGAN THEE STALLION – WAP

CHRIS BROWN & YOUNG THUG – GO CRAZY

DABABY FT. RODDY RICCH – ROCKSTAR

DJ KHALED FT. DRAKE – POPSTAR

DRAKE FT. LIL DURK – LAUGH NOW CRY LATER

LIL BABY – THE BIGGER PICTURE

MEGAN THEE STALLION FT. BEYONCÉ – SAVAGE (REMIX)

SILK SONIC – LEAVE THE DOOR OPEN

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

CARDI B – UP

CARDI B FT. MEGAN THEE STALLION – WAP

CHLOE X HALLE – DO IT

CHRIS BROWN & YOUNG THUG – GO CRAZY

DRAKE FT. LIL DURK – LAUGH NOW CRY LATER

SILK SONIC – LEAVE THE DOOR OPEN

VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

BENNY BOOM

BRUNO MARS AND FLORENT DÉCHARD

COLE BENNETT

COLIN TILLEY

DAVE MEYERS

HYPE WILLIAMS

BEST MOVIE

COMING 2 AMERICA

JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH

MA RAINEY’S BLACK BOTTOM

ONE NIGHT IN MIAMI

SOUL

THE UNITED STATES VS. BILLIE HOLIDAY

BEST ACTRESS

ANDRA DAY

ANGELA BASSETT

ISSA RAE

JURNEE SMOLLETT

VIOLA DAVIS

ZENDAYA

BEST ACTOR

ALDIS HODGE

CHADWICK BOSEMAN

DAMSON IDRIS

DANIEL KALUUYA

EDDIE MURPHY

LAKEITH STANFIELD

YOUNGSTARS AWARD

ALEX R. HIBBERT

ETHAN HUTCHISON

LONNIE CHAVIS

MARSAI MARTIN

MICHAEL EPPS

STORM REID

SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR AWARD

A’JA WILSON

CANDACE PARKER

CLARESSA SHIELDS

NAOMI OSAKA

SERENA WILLIAMS

SKYLAR DIGGINS-SMITH

SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR AWARD

KYRIE IRVING

LEBRON JAMES

PATRICK MAHOMES

RUSSELL WESTBROOK

RUSSELL WILSON

STEPHEN CURRY

Connie Orlando, EVP of Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy at BET and Jesse Collins, CEO of Jesse Collins Entertainment serve as Executive Producers for the “BET Awards” 2021 broadcast special.

Voting for the BET Awards 2021 Viewer’s Choice Award begins on June 7.