Thursday, May 27, 2021
Amy ‘Central Park Karen’ Cooper Now Suing Ex-employer for Discrimination

By Fisher Jack
Central Park Karen (Amy Cooper) -710x549
Central Park Karen (Amy Cooper)

*The tables have turned after Amy Cooper aka “Central Park Karen” reportedly filed a lawsuit against her former employer for racial discrimination.

Cooper’s lawsuit claims that her ex-employer, Franklin Templeton, failed to further investigate the infamous May 2020 incident between herself and Christian Cooper and immediately labeled her as a “privileged white female” after they announced her firing in a public statement. Additionally, it states she did not call the cops on Christian because of his race but because he selected her as a target due to a feud between dog and bird lovers.

“Even a perfunctory investigation would have shown that Plaintiff did not shout at Christian Cooper or call the police from Central Park on May 25, 2020 because she was a racist — she did these things because she was alone in the park and frightened to death after being selected as the next target of Christian Cooper, an overzealous birdwatcher engaged in Central Park’s ongoing feud between birdwatchers and dog owners.“

Fisher Jack

