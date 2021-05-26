Mom Slips Cash Into Random Baby Products at California Target to Help Parents (Watch)

*A Southern California couple decided to pay it forward by slipping cash into baby products at local Target stores.

Krystal Duhaney, mom of two, filmed herself tucking money into various diaper boxes and formula cans, then posted it to Instagram.

“Being a parent can be tough!” Duhaney wrote in the caption to her post. “So, Hubby and I went to various Target stores in Southern California and hid money in baby items. We hope that the parents that purchase these items have a brighter day when they find our gifts,” she added.

Duhaney’s video also appeared on the Good News Movement Instagram account, and the two posts have drawn more than 350,000 likes combined.

Watch below: