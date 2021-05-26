Larsa Pippen Joins OnlyFans Amid Malik Beasley Affair Drama

*Scottie Pippen’s ex-wife Larsa Pippen has joined OnlyFans amid her drama with ex-lover Malik Beasley.

As reported by Page Six, “The “Real Housewives of Miami” alum, 46, posted a promotional video to Instagram on Monday showing her in some of the sexy shots that she plans to share on the NSFW subscription-based platform.

“I don’t care what anyone says. Every woman can love and live on her own terms,” Pippen captioned the post. “Welcome to my OnlyFans, a really fun way to get to know the real me and for me to interact one on one with my true fans!”

She added, “It’s got behind the scenes of my wild life, me showing off my personal favorite swimsuits and lingerie, and live chats and personal DM’s where we get to talk. I want to show women all over the world no matter where they are in life they can be sexy and successful! Subscribe to my page.”

Have you heard? The fabulous @larsapippen has joined OnlyFans! ✨ The model and TV star wants to show fans the real Larsa 🖤 She’s sharing everything from her jewelry designs, her love life, and hosting LIVE virtual dates 🤩 So head over and say hey at: https://t.co/u69LFA5Xsf pic.twitter.com/J6HjBdg8jl — OnlyFans (@OnlyFans) May 24, 2021

In her OnlyFans bio, Pippen writes, “A lot of you know me as a reality TV personality. Maybe even the former wife of an NBA legend. And I KNOW everyone of you knows me as the CEO of my stunning Larsa Marie jewelry line! But I still feel like you guys don’t know the real me! The girl I am behind the scenes, not the headlines you read on Twitter. Come to my OnlyFans for an exclusive look at me modeling some of my favorite swimsuits, dresses, and jewelry designs I’m most passionate about.”

Several Instagram users took to Larsa’s comments section to mock her for launching the site after being slammed by Beasley’s estranged wife, Montana Yao, for having an affair with her NBA husband.

One commenter wrote, “what happens to a woman when she has never liked to work. [she] wants everything easy.”

Another added, “Have all sugar daddies been drained?”

Larsa told her followers that if they want to know the truth about her messy situation with Malik, “subscribe to my OnlyFans,” she wrote.

Larsa shares four children with Scottie, from whom she filed for divorce in 2018.