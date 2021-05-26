Kim K Reveals She Flunked First Year Law Student Exam: ‘I’m a Failure’

*Kim Kardashian has always been transparent about her life which is why it comes as no surprise that she’s revealing that she failed her baby bar exam.

In a sneak peek of Thursday’s episode of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians, ” Kim, 40, opens up about her exam to her sisters and admits that her latest defeat is taking a toll on her dreams of being a lawyer.

“So you guys, I did not pass the baby bar,” Kim tells her sisters Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian. Kim took the baby bar exam during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic last June after spending “six weeks straight” studying. It was said that she needed a 560 to pass but received a score of 474. “I am a failure,” she says. “To not pass gets your spirits down. It makes you want to give up,” Kim admitted. 🙏🏾

