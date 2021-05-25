Tuesday, May 25, 2021
HomeNews
News

White Supremacist Church Shooter Dylann Roof Appeals to Have Sentence Tossed

By Ny MaGee
0

EURweb.com
via Twitter

*Dylann Roof, the white supremacist convicted of murdering nine members of Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston in 2015, is appealing to have his sentence overturned.

Roof’s defense attorneys are playing the “he’s mentally ill” card, and, per New York Daily News, have asked that his sentence be suspended until a “proper competency evaluation” can be conducted. They argue that Roof should not have been sentenced to death due to his “mental illness”.

Back in 2017, Roof asked the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to overturn his conviction and death sentence for the racist attack at Emanuel AME church in Charleston, S.C.

READ MORE: Dylann Roof Pleads for Mercy; Asks Court to Overturn Death Sentence

As EURweb previously reported, the filing by Roof’s attorneys was an expected move in what will likely be years of appeals in his federal case. The federal judge who presided over Roof’s trial rejected his first appeal, ruling that the conviction and death sentence should stand.

In his initial appeal, Roof argued that his crime didn’t fit the definition of interstate commerce needed to make a federal case because he bought the gun and bullets in South Carolina and did not travel out-of-state to the church.

But U.S. District Judge Richard Gergel ruled that Roof had used a telephone to call the church, GPS to find it and that the bullets and gun were manufactured in a different state.

NY Daily News writes, “U.S. District Judge Richard Gergel previously held two competency hearings for Roof: one before the start of his trial and one before its sentencing phase. Roof’s attorneys said their client’s delusional belief that he would be rescued from prison by other white supremacists prevented him from failing previous competency hearings.”

Roof received nine life sentences after pleading guilty to murder. He reportedly remains in custody on federal death row in Terre Haute, Indiana.

Previous articleErica Mena and Safaree Samuels to Divorce After Less Than 2 Years of Marriage
Next articleMalik Beasley’s Wife (Montana Yao) Speaks After He Apologizes for Leaving Her & Baby for Larsa Pippen
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Malik Beasley’s Wife (Montana Yao) Speaks After He Apologizes for Leaving Her & Baby for Larsa Pippen

Social Heat

Sasha Johnson: British Black Lives Matter Activist Shot in Head – In Critical Condition

Social Heat

‘Empire’ Star Bryshere Gray Must Do the Time: 10 Days for Pleading Guilty in Domestic Violence Case

Social Heat

Van Jones Compliments Kim K’s Legal Pursuit – But What About Them Hookin’ Up?

Social Heat

Pres. Biden Hosts Geo. Floyd Family At White House on Tuesday … 1-Yr Anniv. of His Death

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO