Uncle Luke Slams Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Over 2 Live Crew Snub

*Luther Campbell a.k.a. Uncle Luke of 2 Live Crew fame is speaking out about being snubbed by the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

The hip-hop icon took to his social media accounts to address the fact that his group was not among the 2021 class that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame announced earlier this month. The Miami rapper wrote over the weekend, “S**t another year of not getting inducted to the Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame.”

Per Ace Showbiz, “to be able to be considered for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, an artist or act must be 25 years removed from their first recording,” the outlet writes. 2 Live Crew is definitely eligible as their debut album” The 2 Live Crew Is What We Are” was released in 1986.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announced on May 12 which of this year’s nominees will be inducted at the 2021 ceremony on Oct. 30 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Superstar Jay-Z, Foo Fighters and the Go-Go’s were elected, making this their first time on the ballot. The class also includes legendary singers Tina Turner, Carole King and Todd Rundgren. The hall will also welcome LL Cool J, Billy Preston and Randy Rhoads with musical excellence awards. Kraftwerk, Gil Scott Heron and Charley Patton.

Organizers are calling it “the most diverse list of Inductees in the history of the organization,” according to a news release.

Tickets for the 2021 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony go on sale in July. The event takes place Oct. 30 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland. The ceremony will broadcast on HBO and there will also be a radio simulcast on SiriusXM’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame radio channel, per Billboard.