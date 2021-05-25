Tuesday, May 25, 2021
Malik Beasley’s Wife (Montana Yao) Speaks After He Apologizes for Leaving Her & Baby for Larsa Pippen

By Fisher Jack
*As we previously reported, NBAer Malik Beasley took to Instagram on Sunday to issue a public apology to his wife, Montana Yao, and their son following his drama-filled romance with Larsa Pippen.

Malik, 24, said,  “I wana say sorry for putting you in the situation you were put in the last few months.. my head wasn’t were it was supposed to be.. I was looking for more when it was right here that whole time.. I’m telling the world and you that there’s no body like you for me.. for the record I was the one who ended my last relationship off the fact that there is no one like you .. also for the record i wanted to do my own ish cuz I just left u guys and I def ain’t the type to set up pictures at the mall n ish .. as that’s some childish ish and I’m trying to grow individually and grow a family .. a real family .. I ain’t looking to be judged I’m looking for forgiveness.. To forgive me for hurting my family the way I did. At the end of the day I’m a lover boy and I miss holding y’all and loving y’all.. I love you mu shi .. I love you kai Kai ❤️ my family over thing…”

Yao, 23, has just responded to his public message saying she appreciates the apology. She said in her IG Story: “Makai and I do appreciate Malik’s apology…

