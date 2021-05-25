‘Logo Lillard’ At It Again: Why Portland Trail Blazers Star Damian Lillard is Trending Today

*Even those who could care less about NBA basketball can appreciate the novelty of a half-court shot. Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard tripled down on his “Logo Lillard” nickname and then some Monday night during his team’s playoff game against the Denver Nuggets.

First the numbers. Lillard earned his second 30-point first half of his playoff career on Monday and became the only player with multiple 30-point first halves in the playoffs over the last 15 seasons. He had 8 triples at halftime, tying Vince Carter’s all-time NBA Playoffs record for threes in a half.

One of the 3-pointers, this one from deep inside the Nuggets logo, went viral.

Below are all of his near-triple double highlights:

Despite all of Dame’s superlatives in Monday’s game, his team couldn’t get the W. The Trail Blazers were blown out by the Nuggets 109 to 128. The series is tied 1-1.

At the postgame presser, Lillard was mentally onto the next, telling reporters, “You can bet the next game will be different.”