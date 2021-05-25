Tuesday, May 25, 2021
He’s LeBron, Dammit! NBA Explains Why Superstar Wasn’t Suspended for Breaking COVID Protocol

By Fisher Jack
LeBron James*Last Wednesday (May 19th), LeBron James squared off against the Golden State Warriors for a standard game. However, two days before, LeBron James hosted an event for his tequila brand–Lobos 1707–that was attended by numerous stars, including Drake and Michael B. Jordan. Ultimately, this caused speculation regarding whether the NBA star would be suspended for this COVID violation.

Discussing the incident with ESPN on Friday (May 21st), a league spokesperson stated:

“It’s a violation of the agreed upon protocols, and, as we have in other comparable instances around the league, it has been addressed with the team.”

Shortly thereafter, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski revealed that sources claimed LeBron would not be suspended for the violation because the event was not deemed a COVID risk. Thus, the NBA allowed LeBron to play in Game 1 of the playoffs against the Phoenix Suns this past Sunday (May 23rd).

