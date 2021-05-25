Erica Mena and Safaree Samuels to Divorce After Less Than 2 Years of Marriage

*It seems the reconciliation between Erica Mena and Safaree Samuels was short-lived because the reality TV star has revealed that she’s raising their child alone, and is expected to do the same with the baby she’s currently carrying.

TMZ reports that on Friday, Mena filed for divorce after less than 2 years of marriage.

According to the outlet, “Erica is asking for primary physical custody of their 1-year-old daughter, Safire, but she’s willing to share joint legal custody with Safaree. She’s also indicated she wants child support, plus … exclusive use of the home they currently share,” TMZ writes.

Earlier this month, Safaree and his estranged wife announced that they are expecting baby #2! The “Love & Hip Hop” stars shared the exciting news via an Instagram post showing off Mena’s baby bump. “Safire got a new sibling 😇😇 ,” Safaree captioned a maternity photo on Instagram. “New baby who dis?? 🙏🏾🙏🏾 #2under2 time to get neutered 🤣🤣 now I need a chef and a nanny 😂😂 .” In the comment section, Mena added, “Get ready!!!! Any day now ❤️ ” Safaree joked in another post that it “better be a boy.”

Mena also shared photos showing off baby bump. “More Life♥️✨ Who wants that perfect love story anyway,” she wrote.

“Marriage – It’s not easy at all,” Mena added in a subsequent upload. “But having a family of your very own makes up for it all. God I thank you for the protection and all the consistent blessings. I been through way to much to not be as grateful as I truly am.”

In the comment section, Safaree wrote, “I love you my beautiful wife.. thank you for being the glue to our puzzle ❤️❤️❤️❤️” Mena also posted a pair of bikini photos Tuesday while at the beach, joking in the caption, “I hope y’all don’t mind getting all this belly this summer.”

In a video of their pregnancy reveal, the rapper wrote “Wow, wow, it’s a big deal! Very big deal. I didn’t know I was capable of doing this. I’m excited!” Safaree said. “I’m nervous. I’m in shock. I’m in disbelief. It’s very surreal to me. I don’t know what to do but I know I’m going to be great at what I do, because I’m great at everything.”

Mena is also mother to son King from her previous relationship with Raul Conde.

Earlier this year, Safaree took to social media to announce that he was done with married life and ready to call it quits with Erica. In the tweet, he said, “I mean this from the bottom of my heart getting married was 1 of my BIGGEST mistakes,” and added, “and it will never happen again. I’m walking away before I end up in jail over some dumb s**t. Nobody is worth my freedom.”

Mena replied, “Since you always run to social media like a little girl I might as well join in. I absolutely agree with you on this You are the most selfish, vain and inconsiderate person. And not just with me but your only daughter.”

In a follow-up tweet, Erica shared, “Out of RESPECT for my daughter and to honor my growth as a woman. I’m going to get back to doing what I do best. Make money and be only about my business. Entertaining social media with my issues isn’t my thing.”

She concluded with, “Don’t let this Scorpio sting.”

Most recently, Mena posted a video from a doctor’s visit where she and Safire listened to an ultrasound. A follower commented about being “so excited” for Mena and that she hopes she “had more kids in the future.” Erica responded, “Absolutely never getting pregnant again. Lol It’s not easy doing it alone girl.”

Mena and Safaree have both scrubbed their social media accounts of any recent posts of them together. Samuels also removed his post announcing that Mena is expecting their second child.

Erica previously revealed on “Love & Hip Hop: Secrets Unlocked,” that Safaree didn’t more children because she got too fat with the first one.

“But tell them why you don’t want another one,” Mena said. “Cause I got ‘too big’ during my pregnancy…You say it all the time. You mentioned my stomach afterwards. You said, ‘You got too big, I got too big. I don’t want to be fat, again.’ That’s what you said.”

After the episode aired, they both took to Twitter to express regret over marrying each other.

Safaree and Mena tied the knot in 2019 after a short courtship. The rapper proposed one month after dating, and they welcomed their daughter, Safire Majesty, in Feb 2020.