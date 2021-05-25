Tuesday, May 25, 2021
‘Assisted Living’ Star Courtney Nichole Teases What Fans Can Expect with Season 2 [EUR Exclusive]

By Ny MaGee
EURweb.com
Photographer Russell Baer.

*The second season of Tyler Perry’s “Assisted Living” kicks off TONIGHT (May 25) at 9 PM ET/PT on BET and BET Her.  Per press release, the comedy is the #1 new scripted series for African Americans P18-49, P25-54, and P2+ on cable for broadcast season 20-21. Fans have shown so much love for the show that BET has green-lit “Assisted Living” for a third season. 

In Season Two of Tyler Perry’s comedy series “Assisted Living,” Mr. Brown, Cora, and the gang open their Assisted Living facility and a hilarious variety of personalities come to live in the home, bringing with them a ton of laughs and experiences. The series stars David Mann as “Mr. Brown,” Tamela Mann as “Cora,” J. Anthony Brown as “Vinny,” Na’im Lynn as “Jeremy,” Courtney Nichole as “Leah,” Alex Henderson as “Philip,” and Tayler Buck as “Sandra.”  

When we caught up with Courtney last year, she told us that she’s serving up a lot of “mama” love as supportive wife and mother Leah. 

“I think any mom can relate to some of the things that I’m going to go through or say to my kids, or try to make sure I bring my family through, which is important. Because I think at the heart of it all, we just want our family to be good. So that’s what I tried to keep at the forefront, is the love,” she said. 

AL Cast

When asked how it feels to be going on this journey with one of our cultural icons, Tyler Perry, the Chicago native explained… “The only word I can come up with is “Amazing.” I’ve been saying that since I booked this. My friends ask me and I’m like, “Amazing”. It’s just a beautiful experience and him, as well as the Tyler Perry studios family, have made this just an awesome experience for me. And you know, especially somebody like Tyler Perry, right. You’ve been watching him for years. You’ve seen his plays, you’ve seen his television shows,” Courtney said. 

“What has been speaking to me the most lately is watching him last year on the BET Awards receive the Humanitarian Award and talk about his new relationship and venture that he was about to have with BET, and to be on one of the new shows that he was bringing in that relationship is kind of mind-blowing. It’s just amazing, even though we’ve been working for years to get here, but when it happens… I’m just trying to make sure I’m present in the moment. And we only get one first time at things and I just want to make sure I’m absorbing everything and I’m present in the moment so that I can enjoy it all,” she added.

We recently caught up with Courtney Nichole to dish about the new season and she teased what surprises fans can expect. Check out what she had to say via the Zoom clip below. 

Previous articleLe Bilboquet Manager Apologizes to Atlanta Hawks Legend Dominique Wilkins After Racism Controversy
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

