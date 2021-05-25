Tuesday, May 25, 2021
Akon’s Range Rover Jacked While He was Pumping Gas at Atlanta QuikTrip (Video)

By EURPublisher01
*Atlanta police are searching for a man who reportedly stole rapper Akon’s vehicle Tuesday from an Atlanta gas station.

Police say the artist was pumping gas at the QuikTrip on Sidney Marcus Boulevard in Buckhead just after midnight. Moments later, a man hopped into Akon’s Range Rover and sped off.

An Atlanta police spokesperson said there has been an uptick in car thefts from gas stations. This one comes just a day after an Atlanta City Council member proposed legislation requiring all Atlanta service stations to install continuous security cameras at each of their fuel pumps. The legislation also requires the immediate availability of a backup camera system.

Even though cameras are set up at most of these establishments, Councilwoman Natalyn Archibong said it’s not stopping criminals.

Police are asking anyone pumping their gas to take their keys from the vehicle, and anyone with information on the theft of Akon’s vehicle to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

