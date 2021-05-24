Monday, May 24, 2021
VIDEO: People are Thanking Pusha T for Drake’s BBMA Moment With Son Adonis

Drake and son Adonis at the BBMAs, May 23, 2021 (Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

*Drake brought his three-year-old son Adonis onstage as the Canadian superstar was named artist of the decade at the Billboard Music Awards, and people are thanking Pusha T for the precious father/son moment.

In 2018, Pusha T revealed during their rap beef that Drake had fathered a child with French artist Sophie Brussaux and the Toronto-born star later confirmed the news on his album Scorpion. Many folks online thought Drake was forced to finally acknowledge his son publicly only after being outed by his rival.

Here are just some of the reactions to Drake bringing his son onstage at BBMA.

While accepting his award, based on chart success as well as social media data and touring revenue, Drake told the crowd: “I know I’ve spent an incalculable amount of hours trying to analyze all the things I did wrong, but tonight for once I’m sure as hell we did something right.” He then dedicated the award to his friends, family, collaborators, peers and Adonis, who was crying while clutching his father’s award.

Drake is the most awarded artist in the history of the Billboard Music Awards, with 29 career wins.

