Monday, May 24, 2021
HomeToday’s Video
Entertainment

VIDEO: Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis Reunite Sounds of Blackness for Timely ‘Optimistic’ Performance at BBMAs

By EURPublisher01
0

Ann Nesby and Sounds of Blackness
Ann Nesby and Sounds of Blackness perform “Optimistic” at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, May 23, 2021

*Songwriting/producing icons Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis brought back gospel singers Ann Nesby and the Sounds of Blackness for a 30-year reunion performance of their hit “Optimistic” at the Billboard Music Awards Sunday night (May 23).

Delivered from Prince’s Paisley Park as a tribute to the duo’s Minneapolis hometown, Jam and Lewis shouted out the “place that musically has always represented change to the status quo.” They were then joined on stage by Nesby and the Sounds of Blackness, who stood in a circle to perform “Optimistic” a cappella, with powerful photos of recent activism (much of which has been recently centered in Minneapolis) shown on a screen behind them.

“Optimistic” reached No. 3 on Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs in 1991, and also made the top 20 of the Dance Club Songs listing.

Watch their Billboard performance below:

Previous articleThe Weeknd Dominates At the 2021 Billboard Music Awards with 10 Wins!
Next articleAmazon Prime’s ‘Panic’ Cast Shares Scariest Scenes to Film | WATCH
EURPublisher01

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO