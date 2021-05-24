Van Jones Compliments Kim K’s Legal Pursuit – But What About Them Hookin’ Up?

*CNN host Van Jones weighed in on Kim Kardashian’s future as a fellow attorney now that she is three years into her pursuit of becoming a lawyer.

During an interview on the Ellen Degeneres show, Jones said, “She’s doing amazing. I think she has used her platform to help people behind bars.” He added, “Her dad was a lawyer and she always wanted to be a lawyer,” he explained. “Once she got a taste of what she could do using her platform, using her brain, she hasn’t let up, so I think she’s going to be an unbelievable attorney. She’s already I think one of the best advocates that we have in criminal justice.”

Jones, 52, and Kardashian, 40, have previously worked together on criminal justice reform. Amid Kim’s divorce to Kanye West, romance rumors began swirling between her and Jones. However, sources close to the two have shut those rumors down. Another close source to the “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star also reportedly told Hollywood Life that “She’s still not ready to date, but she’s in a much better place than she was a year ago.”

