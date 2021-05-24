Monday, May 24, 2021
Tribute Show Planned for Paul Mooney at Laugh Factory in Hollywood

By Ny MaGee
EURweb.com
via Twitter

*Jamie Masada, the owner and founder of the iconic Laugh Factory comedy club in Hollywood, tells TMZ that several A-listers are set to honor Paul Mooney with a special show on Thursday at 3 PM. 

Here’s more from the outlet:

Eddie Murphy and Kevin Hart are among the many who have been contacted to attend. We’re told Tiffany Haddish is not able to attend because of work but will send in a special video tribute to be played during the event. Paul’s twin sons — comedians Dwayne and Daryl — will also be there … with the list of special guests expected only to grow.

Jamie says he envisions guests doing a little stand-up (duh), sharing their best Paul Mooney stories and more.

Paul was a regular at the famed Hollywood location. In fact … Jamie tells us he still remembers Paul being one of the very first comedians on opening night in 1979. 

READ MORE: Oakland City Council to Honor Comedian Paul Mooney with Hometown Tribute

Meanwhile, we previously reported that the Oakland City Council aims to honor Mooney following his death last week from a heart attack. 

Per TMZ, several officials in Oakland — where Mooney was raised and died — “say some of the ideas for honoring Paul’s life include an annual or regularly scheduled comedy event that puts the spotlight on Oaktown’s best up-and-coming comedians.” the outlet writes. Adding, “There are also talks of creating a plaque with his face on it to be displayed somewhere in the Black Arts District … or developing a college scholarship fund in his name.”

Tributes from folks in Hollywood have been pouring in on social media since Mooney’s passing. TMZ caught up with Paul’s longtime friend and “Chappelle’s Show” co-star Dave Chappelle at the Soho Grand Hotel in New York hours after the comedian’s death. Dave told the outlet that Mooney was “One of the best that ever did it.”

Chappelle added, “His legacy will live forever. He’s one of the first Black people ever in the Writer’s Guild. Paul Mooney will be sorely missed and wildly remembered.”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

