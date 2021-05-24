Monday, May 24, 2021
TikToker’s Viral ‘Story of Palestine’ Explains Region’s History in 2 Minute Song (Watch)

story-of-palestine
Eman Askar – Story of Palestine

*A TikTok video showing a woman narrating the story of Palestine in the form of a song has gone viral.

With her fist pounding onto a desk as the lone beat, Eman Askar sings about the history of Palestine, including its formation, the British invasion and how Israeli refugees fleeing persecution took refuge in the land, then declared it their rightful state.

She sings: “The year was 1948 when Israel bullied its way into a state. Thousands of Palestinians fled their homes to survive. No right for return, no right for a home, no right to fight for the land they owned.

Watch Askar deliver the full song below:

