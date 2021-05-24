Sasha Johnson: British Black Lives Matter Activist Shot in Head – In Critical Condition

*Black Lives Matter activist Sasha Johnson is in critical condition after being brutally attacked and shot in the head Sunday morning [May 23rd].

The 27-year-old advocate and campaigner was taken to a south London hospital with life-threatening injures. Police are saying there’s no current evidence to suggest the shooting was a targeted attack.

BBC News reports that detectives have suggested that Sasha Johnson, one of the Taking the Initiative Party leaders, had not received any “credible threats” against her, and are currently soliciting for witnesses.

On the contrary, the Taking the Initiative Party has reported that Sasha Johnson received “numerous death threats.”

A friend of Sasha Johnson, Imarn Ayton, has reportedly told the BBC that doctors performed life-saving surgery on her fellow activist that “went well,” and “she’s now with her parents.”

Imarn Ayton also said:

“As far as I am aware…..this incident is more related to rival gangs as opposed to her activism.” Full story on #theJasmineBRAND.com

