Samira Wiley Admits to Being’Terrified’ as a New Mom: ‘I Thought I Killed Her a Couple Times’

*Actress Samira Wiley is opening up about the challenges of motherhood.

The “Handmaid’s Tale” star and her wife Lauren Morelli announced the birth of their daughter George Elizabeth on Mother’s Day. The couple announced on social media that the child was born on April 11, 2021.

Wiley dished with CBS This Morning about some of her scarier moments of parenting so far, admitting that she is “so tired” and “terrified” in her new role, per MSN.

“I’m pretty sure I thought I killed her like a couple times,” the actress jokingly said of her newborn baby girl. Wiley also noted that “every single thing has been amazing and awesome,” but also acknowledged that parenting can be “horrible sometimes when I don’t know what’s wrong with her and I can’t get her to stop crying.”

“But then I’m like, ‘Did you just smile at me? Or was that gas?’ I’m not sure, but I’m gonna go with the smile,” she said.

Wiley has also explained to Jimmy Kimmel on May 14 why she and Lauren named their daughter George Elizabeth.

“People are very confused — some people — by it,” she told the host, as reported by MadameNoire. “We got to teach the new generation about this because I wish that I had some really in-depth story to tell people about George, cause I know that’s what people want,” she said, before adding, “[and] you got to give the people what they want — but I just really like the name. I just think it’s really cute.”

She also noted that there was a time when the name George was a common girls’ name. “I tried to do some research — I found out in the 1800s it was a girl’s name. But people don’t believe me when I say that, so I just — you know…,” she said.

When Kimmel said that he heard of “girls named George before” Wiley said, “I know — Nancy Drew! Her best friend’s name was George.”

Earlier this month, Wiley announced the arrival of her newborn daughter in a post shared on her first Mother’s Day.

“Happy 1st Mother’s Day to my beautiful wife, who four weeks ago today after laboring for almost 3 days gave birth to our first child — our gorgeous daughter, George.💜,” Wiley captioned an adorable photo of their baby grasping both her moms’ fingers. “Welcome to the world, babygirl. We love you and we thank you for giving us the best 1st Mother’s Day two ladies could ask for,” she continued.

Wiley and Morelli tied the knot in Palm Springs, California, in 2017.