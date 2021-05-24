Amazon Prime’s ‘Panic’ Cast Shares Scariest Scenes to Film | WATCH

*DON’T PANIC! … OK, maybe just a little.

Amazon Prime Video is bringing another jaw-dropping series to their platform with “Panic,” a one-hour teen drama based on the bestselling novel by Lauren Oliver – who also created and serves as a writer on the show. The series follows a group of graduating seniors from a small town in Texas, competing in a series of challenges with a winner takes all approach.

The 10 episodes will have players face their deepest, darkest fears and put players to the test – how far are they willing to go to win? EUR correspondent Ty Cole spoke to series regulars Camron Jones and Jessica Sula on how they landed their roles, the craziest challenge they had to film, and their strategy to navigate Hollywood.

Cole: Are there any challenges in the show that caught you off guard?

Sula: The Granery was terrifying and crazy. When we got to set, they said we were going to walk across the plank…when I got up there, I said to myself, ‘these kids are going to hurt themselves.’

Jones: I remember thinking that these kids were completely insane. For those who are watching, do not do this and do not play this game (laughing).

Cole: What’s your strategy to navigate Hollywood as an actor?

Sula: Be kind and be on time. I’ve met many people who were very abrasive, which left a poor taste in my mouth and I never want to be that person. Be on time, especially for your auditions. And don’t take anything personal.

Jones: Also, I would say plan for the long haul. It’s a marathon, not a sprint. You will always have ups and downs, but just remember that you got it.

Cole: What was it about “Panic” that drew you in?

Jones: I auditioned for this project and initially did not get the role. A year later, I received a call to join the show and after reading the book from Lauren Oliver, I saw this as a great opportunity to work with the author and creator of the series since it’s very rare.

Face your fears and stream “Panic” May 28 on Prime Video.