NAACP Nashville Says Country Singer Morgan Wallen Has Not Met With Them Following N-Word Controversy

Country star Morgan Wallen appears to have turned his back on the NAACP after the organization offered to meet with him to discuss why the N-word is offensive (AS IF he doesn't already know).

We previously reported that the Nashville branch of the NAACP wants to educate the disgraced artist on racism and race relations after he was caught on camera using the N-word.

Back in February, TMZ posted footage of Wallen referring to one of his friends as a “p**sy ass n**ga.” After the clip went viral, Wallen sent a statement to the outlet issuing an apology, noting that he’s “embarrassed and sorry,” and that there are “no excuses” for the language he used. He also promised to do better moving forward.

The Nashville branch of the NAACP believes this 27-year-old white male is ignorant about good ole fashion American racism and the history of the N-word, so they want to sit down with him and educate him. What a joke!

As noted by Complex, “after both Wallen’s team and NAACP Nashville agreed to a meeting, there has been little effort on the part of the former to actually make it happen,” the outlet writes.

“Even when you look at the other words that were spoken, that one has a certain venom to it that the words just don’t have,” attorney and Nashville NAACP president Sheryl Guinn previously told WSMV-TV. “Because he was such a prominent celebrity and an artist here in Nashville, I mean he’s living here, we would love for him to have that conversation with us.”

“We invite him to come and have that conversation with us, the NAACP, as to why that word is so hurtful,” Guinn continued.

Shortly after the video surfaced, Wallen was dropped by his record label and SiriusXM. CMT — Country Music Television — announced that all appearances and performances of Morgan will be removed from their platform. iHeartRadio also pulled the plug on airing his music in wake of him using the racial slur. A spokesperson for the company said at the time, “In light of Morgan Wallen’s recent actions involving the use of a racial slur, we have made the decision to remove his music and content from our stations effective immediately.”

Guinn noted that the NAACP Nashville “did not want to pressure the musician into meeting with the NAACP and they were simply interested in helping him after he had expressed a desire to educate himself,” Complex writes.