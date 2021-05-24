*Charlamagne Tha God caught major heat over the weekend from veteran NBA player Kwane Brown after the popular radio DJ shared some harsh truths about Brown’s family on The Breakfast Club.

It all began when Brown called out Matt Barnes, Gilbert Arenas, and Stephen Smith for criticizing his basketball career. In several profanity-laced videos that Brown shared on YouTube and Instagram Live, he served up all the smoke for his haters, which prompted Barnes to propose that they meet up in the ring for an official boxing match. All hell broke loose when the hosts of The Breakfast Club decided to weigh in on the controversy, and Charlamagne Tha God’s comments rubbed Brown the wrong way.

“Leave Kwame Brown alone,” said Charlamagne before revealing that Brown’s father is serving a life sentence for allegedly beating his girlfriend with an axe handle and burying her alive. He then noted that Kwame’s half-brother “shot his baby mama several times and then killed himself.” He added, “I’m saying all that to say, leave Kwame alone. That man has been quiet for twenty years, he don’t bother nobody. Clearly all that ‘he’s a bust up’ gets to him. You don’t know what people are going through or have been through.”

Kwame slammed Charlamagne for revealing personal details about his family on-air that Brown himself had not shared with his own children. In several clips, he reminded folks that Charlemagne “got away” with raping a teenager, and later bragged about drugging young women (and raping his wife) during a radio broadcast.

“Rapist, Charlamagne Tha God. Rape case guy that actually pled guilty and got away with it,” said Brown in a video. He then asked the media personality what motivated him to involve himself in his family’s history in response to the beef between Brown, Smith, and Barnes.

“You wanna talk about a brother that I never met? That my father had children outside of his marriage? Just like DJ Envy cheatin’ ass?” said Brown. “So, I’m wrong because my father had a son at the time that I never met, so you go put out to the world like I’m some killer, when I asked these gentlemen and they said they was joking. So, now it’s time to light you little rapist ass up, too.”

“We gon’ find that girl you raped, punk. Allegedly. Matter of fact, we ain’t gotta say allegedly ’cause you on the docket, b*tch.”

Charlemagne responded by firing off a cease and desist letter to Brown – peep Brown’s fiery reaction to it here. Charlamagne must’ve watched the video and how Brown broke down all the ways he has no case against him — and on Monday he took to the airwaves to apologize to Brown and crown himself Donkey of the Day — watch the clip below.