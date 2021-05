Surprise Guest Stars in New Teaser for ‘Godfather of Harlem’ Returning August 8, 2021 / WATCH

*Godfather of Harlem Season 2 finds Bumpy Johnson battling the New York Crime Families for control of the lucrative and murderous “French Connection,” the pipeline for heroin that runs from Marseilles to New York Harbor. With a distribution syndicate that includes black crime bosses from other major U.S. cities, Bumpy takes a cue from his friend Malcolm X’s message of black economic nationalism.

His ambitious plan will face challenges from not only the Italians but his wife Mayme, daughter Elise, rival Adam Clayton Powell, prosecutor Robert Morgenthau, and even Malcolm himself. Once again, Godfather of Harlem explores the collision of the criminal underworld and civil rights in the colorful, tumultuous year of 1964.

In addition to Oscar winner Forest Whitaker (The Last King of Scotland)as star and executive producer, season 2 sees the return of cast members Vincent D’Onofrio (Law and Order: Criminal Intent, Daredevil), Ilfenesh Hadera (She’s Gotta Have It, Baywatch), Nigél Thatch (Selma, American Dreams), Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad, The Mandalorian), Lucy Fry (Bright, Vampire Academy), Rafi Gavron (A Star is Born), and Antoinette Crowe-Legacy. Cast members Erik LaRay Harvey (Luke Cage) and Demi Singleton (King Richard) have been upped to series regulars.

Justin Bartha (The Hangover, The Good Fight), Annabella Sciorra (The Sopranos, New Amsterdam), Ronald Guttman (HUNTERS, Black Earth Rising), Gino Cafarelli (The Irishman, Capone) and Isaach De Bankolé (Limits of Control, Casino Royale) are set to recur, joining Grace Porter (Madam Secretary, Prodigal Son) as Betty Shabazz, with Method Man (Power Book II: Ghost, Concrete Cowboy), Michael Rispoli (The Deuce, Madoff) and Neal Matarazzo (Billions, Blindspot) appearing as guest stars.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Earl Ofari Hutchinson: Why Does the LAPD Still Send the Cavalry on Calls in South L.A.?