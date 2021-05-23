Sunday, May 23, 2021
Pres. Biden Hosts Geo. Floyd Family At White House on Tuesday … 1-Yr Anniv. of His Death

By Fisher Jack
Joe Biden - Geo Floyd funeral*On Tuesday, President Joe Biden will host the family of George Floyd at the White House to mark the one-year anniversary of his death at the hands of police. White House press secretary Jen Psaki confirmed the news of Friday but didn’t offer further details on his plans.

Biden first met with the Floyd family back in June 2020 in Houston to offer condolences ahead of George Floyd’s funeral. The President has spoken to members of the family over the past year, and recently talked with George Floyd’s brother, Philonise Floyd, after a jury convicted former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in the killing.

As we previously reported, Floyd died on May 25, 2020, after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck for more than nine minutes, while Floyd repeatedly said he couldn’t breathe. His death sparked months of nationwide protests.

