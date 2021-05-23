Cut Off! Estranged Wife of Comic Gary Owen Has to Text Him Twice A Month for Funds

*It seems that the divorce proceedings between comedian Gary Owen and his estranged wife, Kenya Duke, are heating up.

Reports claim that Gary Owen has stopped all communications with his-soon-to-be ex-wife and isn’t answering her texts regarding their finances. According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Kenya Duke writes that Gary Owen won’t respond to her messages, “to try and work out an arrangement for the payment of our household debt.”

She continues, “While I was hoping to come to an amicable agreement with my husband … he has unfortunately left me with no choice but to file this RFO for Support. Gary and I have been married for over seventeen years. Twenty-three years ago, I left my promising career as an account manager to solely support Gary and his career.”

The mother-of-3 also alleges that even though Gary Owen was the main breadwinner within their relationship she was the one responsible for taking care of their finances.

“Gary made monthly deposits in the sum of $44,000 that I would use to pay for all our bills, credit cards‚ and personal spending for myself and the kids.”

