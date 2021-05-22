Saturday, May 22, 2021
Quincy Jones on NOT Working with Elvis Presley: ‘He was a Racist Mother —’

By Fisher Jack
Quincy Jones - Elvis
Quincy Jones – Elvis Presley

*Quincy Jones is known for working with greats in the music industry. But one person he refused to collaborate with was late singer Elvis Presley.

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter for its “THR Icons” series, Quincy Jones was asked if he ever worked with Elvis Presley. He said,

“No. I wouldn’t work with him.”

As for why not, Quincy Jones explained,

“I was writing for [orchestra leader] Tommy Dorsey, oh God, back then in the ’50s. And Elvis came in, and Tommy said, ‘I don’t want to play with him.’ He was a racist mother — I’m going to shut up now. But every time I saw Elvis, he was being coached by [“Don’t Be Cruel” songwriter] Otis Blackwell, telling him how to sing.”

Fisher Jack

