*Rap Life, Apple Music’s industry leading hip-hop playlist, presents Rap Life Live Atlanta available May 21st at 2:00p PST, only on Apple Music. The second installment of the essential series will feature exclusive performances by chart-topping artists Moneybagg Yo, Saweetie, and Lil Durk.

Filmed on location at revered HBCU Clark Atlanta University, the episode includes interviews with Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, LaTosha Brown (co-founder, Black Voters Matter Fund), George T. French Jr (President of Clark Atlanta University), and accomplished members of the student body — providing a global platform to empower the next generation of leaders as they discuss how they are working to inspire, educate, unite and uplift their communities.

Rap Life Live is hosted by Apple Music’s global head of Hip-Hop and R&B, Ebro Darden, alongside Apple Music 1 hosts Nadeska and LowKey, Rap Life Live Atlanta aims to further extend the discussion around the many important issues impacting the Black community through open dialogue, important conversations, and the power of music.

“Rap Life Live Atlanta is the crossroads of the most popular artists in Rap and the student body of Clark Atlanta University. A celebration of what is popular right now … the music and the academics,” said Ebro Darden. “Our youth are not only supporting and celebrating music from the streets, but also supporting each other through scholastic accomplishments. The culture can be both! This is Rap Life!”

Rap Life Live Atlanta is an extension of Apple Music’s popular Rap Life playlist and companion radio show — both situated at the forefront of hip-hop culture, spotlighting and celebrating artists who are using their music to entertain, inform, and heal.

When asked about the importance of ambition and determination in pursuing one’s dreams during the episode, Moneybagg Yo, Saweetie, and Lil Durk offered the following:

Moneybagg Yo: “You just really have to go hard and just figure out what you want to do in life… what kind of goals you want to accomplish and just reach for them. If you’re trying to go somewhere or do something and they’re not taking you serious, make them take you serious. Keep pushing…tunnel vision, don’t let nothing stop you.”

Saweetie: “I think success comes with a lot of obstacles. I feel like every test is to make you a better you. Stay with it and don’t play with it and get to where you need to go.”

Lil Durk: ”You can pick up a camera, you can pick up a microphone, you can engineer. There’s all types of ways you can do what you can do. There were times I wanted to give up or be like I wanted to do something else but the fans just kept me the fans kept me 10 toes down and being able to be who I am today.”

*Every precaution was taken during the filming of Rap Life Live to ensure the safety of the staff, crew and presenters in accordance with both national and local COVID-19 guidelines, including daily health screenings, face coverings, and regular thorough cleanings of the facilities.

