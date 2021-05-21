Friday, May 21, 2021
Wendy Williams Shares Photo of Her Swollen Feet From Lymphedema

By Ny MaGee
*Wendy Williams took to social media this week to share an update on her battle with Lymphedema.

In one post, the famed talk show host revealed how she’s dealing with fluid build-up, especially in her feet.

“My Dr. Laure is the French lady who’s helping me live with lymphedema. She scrubs and understands my disease is not curable, only manageable,” Williams wrote. 

Her comments accompanied photos of her insanely swollen feet. 

“It’s not going to kill me, but I do have a machine,” Wendy explained of her lymphedema in 2019 when discussing paparazzi photos of her swollen legs. “How dare you talk about the swelling of it all!” 

The swelling in the arms or legs usually occurs when the body is not able to properly drain lymph fluid. 

“I’ve got it under control,” Wendy said in 2019. “If [the swelling] in my feet never goes all the way down, at least I have this machine. I sit for 45 minutes a day. It’s the best party entertainer ever. Everybody who comes over wants to do it.”

The talk show host also has Graves’ disease, which she revealed in 2018. Graves’ disease is an autoimmune disease that affects the thyroid. Williams took a lengthy hiatus from her daytime talk show in 2019 to focus on her hyperthyroidism and Graves’ disease. 

 

A post shared by Wendy Williams (@wendyshow)

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

