Wendy Williams Shares Photo of Her Swollen Feet From Lymphedema

*Wendy Williams took to social media this week to share an update on her battle with Lymphedema.

In one post, the famed talk show host revealed how she’s dealing with fluid build-up, especially in her feet.

“My Dr. Laure is the French lady who’s helping me live with lymphedema. She scrubs and understands my disease is not curable, only manageable,” Williams wrote.

Her comments accompanied photos of her insanely swollen feet.

“It’s not going to kill me, but I do have a machine,” Wendy explained of her lymphedema in 2019 when discussing paparazzi photos of her swollen legs. “How dare you talk about the swelling of it all!”

Check out the posts below.

READ MORE: Watch Wendy Williams Gaze Lovingly at her New Madame Tussauds Wax Figure During Unveiling (Video)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

The swelling in the arms or legs usually occurs when the body is not able to properly drain lymph fluid.

“I’ve got it under control,” Wendy said in 2019. “If [the swelling] in my feet never goes all the way down, at least I have this machine. I sit for 45 minutes a day. It’s the best party entertainer ever. Everybody who comes over wants to do it.”

The talk show host also has Graves’ disease, which she revealed in 2018. Graves’ disease is an autoimmune disease that affects the thyroid. Williams took a lengthy hiatus from her daytime talk show in 2019 to focus on her hyperthyroidism and Graves’ disease.