Friday, May 21, 2021
HomeToday’s Video
Entertainment

Tim Tebow’s Return: Stephen A. Smith Calls it ‘White Privilege’; Shannon Sharpe Says It’s ‘Arrogance’ (Watch)

By EURPublisher01
0

Stephen A Smith
Stephen A Smith on First Take, May 20, 2021 (ESPN)

*The outrage continues over quarterback Tim Tebow’s return to the NFL.

After officially signing his contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday, the quarterback-turned-tight-end continued to be a hot topic, with ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith saying his return after a six year absence (when Colin Kaepernick has yet to be brought back for a tryout) is an example of “white privilege.”

“We see someone of a different ilk, a different ethnicity getting opportunities that we know we would never get. That’s where the words white privilege come in,” Smith said Thursday on “First Take.” ” … There’s no way to eradicate white privilege without white individuals giving up some of their privilege.”

Tebow, Smith said, only got the chance because he has a relationship with Jacksonville’s coach Urban Meyer, who coached him at Florida. Smith said he thinks Tebow is a “good dude” and wishes him nothing but the best. Nevertheless, “Blacks do not get these opportunities.”

“First Take’s” Max Kellerman said he has no problem with the Tebow signing, but encouraged him to speak out about how Kaepernick deserves the same shot.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: New Book Claims Jill Biden Said ‘Go F*ck Yourself’ to Kamala Harris After Attack of Joe Biden’s Race Record

Meanwhile, on Fox Sports’ “The Undisputed,” Shannon Sharpe said Tebow’s decision to return is the height of arrogance.

He said: “Just think about how arrogant a person must be to play a professional sport that you’re really not that good at, and the 30-plus other teams saw what you had and they said, ‘you’re not good.’ … ‘You know what? I’m just arrogant enough to say, I’m gonna go back to the sport that jettisoned me and I’m gonna switch positions. I haven’t played in six years, haven’t taken an offensive snap in nine years, but I’m just that good.’ Tim Tebow can’t play no tight end. And he’s gonna rub guys the wrong way … .”

Watch below:

Previous articleNikole Hannah-Jones Loses UNC Tenure Offer After Conservative Criticism of Her ‘1619 Project’
Next articleBET to Air 3-Part Special for Anniversary of George Floyd’s Death
EURPublisher01

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO