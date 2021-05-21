*“I love fashion,’ said model/actress Erin Emanii Cain. Also a business woman who owns a record label and beauty/retail shop, Erin returns to her modeling and acting career after a nine year absence for her family. “I missed it…my kids said, ‘you should go back and do it again.’ Especially with the pandemic, there is nothing else to do.”

So Erin built a team, found representation and went back at it, but this time with experience to help direct her path. Soon after, Cain secured the cover of BX25 Magazine and a feature in GEI Magazine’s Swimsuit and Lingerie Edition. She was also cast as an actress in a soon to be released 2021 film project titled Eloise.

“Now, I do studies and background checks,” said Emanii about the difference in how she approaches her modeling and acting careers now verses nine years ago. “There are lots of scams, but I have found people who are 100%. When you are in the industry you have to do background checks – it works.”

About her experiences in the industry when she was just starting out Erin said, “On casting calls, they pick you, but then sell you packages you ‘need’ (for the job).”

“I have a couple of photo shoots and a magazine cover shoot coming up, but I don’t want to say who yet,” Cain informed me. “I love amazing fashion designers…out of the box. It gives me a challenge.”

In reviewing some of Erin Emanii Cain’s modeling shots I asked if she was trained, because she seems to know that in modeling it’s about showing what you are wearing, not how weird your poses can get, and she said, “It’s just me (coming up with the poses). I actually come-up with them myself. To get me in…the mood I put on some music and it takes me to another place, turns me into another person.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Step Inside of Big Sean’s Zenned Out Beverly Hills Mansion … With A Nightclub (Video)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mrs Erin Emanii Cain (@erinemaniicain)

Erin’s credits or clients throughout her career as a model/actress also includes Pepsi, Maybelline, Starbuck, Stomp the Yard 2, The Citizen, Bending, Division19, Low Winter Sun, Lost River and SextMessaging. Cain also has a heavy presence on all Social Media platforms @ErinEmaniiCain, @MrsErinEmaniiCain, @CainEmpireRecords, and @MiaBellaBeautyEmporium.

SYNDICATED COLUMN: Eunice Moseley, MS, MBA, MPhil has an estimated weekly readership of over ¼ million with The Pulse of Entertainment. She is also a Public Relations Strategist and Business Management Consultant at Freelance Associates, and is Promotions Director (at-large) for The Baltimore Times. www.ThePulseofEntertainment.com. EVENTS: “Uplifting Minds II” Entertainment Conference (ULMII), founded by Eunice in 1999, is into its 22nd year. Next events are coming to Baltimore Saturday April 17, 2021 at Security Square Mall via Zoom Conferencing and Los Angeles Saturday, November 6, 2021 via Zoom Video Conferencing. The ULMII event is a free entertainment conference offering a Business Management Panel Q&A Session, a Talent Showcase and Talent Competition (vocal, songwriting, dance and acting) where aspiring artists have a chance to receive over $15,000 valued in prizes/product/services. Log onto www.UpliftingMinds2.com for more information or to RSVP for Zoom Access email info@ThePulseofEntertainment.com.

www.GoFundMe.com/Uplifting-Minds-II-Entertainment-Conference