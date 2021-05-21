Friday, May 21, 2021
Tamron Hall Says Al Roker Was the Hero She Needed When Son Had Medical Emergency

By Ny MaGee
EURweb.com

*Tamron Hall is set to open up on Friday’s episode of the “Tamron Hall Show” about the time she had to call her former Today co-host Al Roker in a “panic” because her 2-year-old son Moses had an emergency.

“My son Moses had surgery a couple months ago, and I was in a panic. I didn’t know what to do,” Hall revealed.

“I call Al Roker and I said, ‘Al, I need your help.’ Within seconds, I met the doctor, I’m in the surgery center, and everything worked out just beyond what I could’ve expected,” Hall said.

“This is what this man brings to my life!” she said of Roker.

“Are you this good to everybody?” she asked Roker who jokingly responded, “I don’t know everybody so I don’t know that I’m that great to everybody, but I try to help!”

Hall first opened up about the surgery in an Instagram post in April but did not reveal any specifics about it. 

“After an hour-long surgery, he is doing great. Thank God!” she wrote. “Last week was a hard one for us, but watching the pediatric team care for Moses and so many other precious children was the best medicine to ease our fears.”

READ MORE: Dr. Ian Smith Slams Tamron Hall for Refusing to Have Black Professionals on Her Talk Show [WATCH]

Hall shares son Moses with her husband Steven Greener, and hey initially decided to keep her pregnancy a secret because she was “high risk.”

“I was high-risk, not just because of my age, but there were other medical factors too,” Hall told PEOPLE. She recently came under fire after Dr. Ian Smith of TV’s “The Doctors” called her out for not having Black experts on her show because she doesn’t want white folks to think of it as a “Black show.”

In a recent radio interview to promote his new book “Fast Burn,” Dr. Brown said, “There is a talk show with an African-American host, with an African-American executive producer, that has said to publicists, ‘Do not pitch us your Black clients. We are not a Black show. Pitch us your white clients. We don’t wanna be looked at as a Black show.’”

He continued, “However, this show will continue to bring on Black experts when they do something salacious, when they’re in the headlines for doing something bad. Then they’ll bring Black people on to talk about that.

But they won’t bring us on to talk about COVID, to talk about education, to talk about law, when we can look professional and [like] experts.” He later added, “[F]or someone to actually say to people… ‘do not pitch us your Black clients. Pitch us your white clients because we are not a Black show.’ That is disgusting to say in this year and people should be held accountable for that.” 

When the radio host asked, “Is it a she? Was she formerly on cable, and then moved to NBC and then moved on to her own show with her name on it?” Ian nodded in agreement. 

“Alright, well Tamron Hall you heard it,” the host said. 

Hear more from Dr. Ian Brown about Hall’s buffoonery via the full interview below:

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

