Step Inside of Big Sean’s Zenned Out Beverly Hills Mansion … With A Nightclub (Video)

Big Sean's 7-bedroom Mediterranean estate is decorated with intention.

Thanks to Architectural Digest, we got the grand tour of the sleek and spacious Beverly Hills home, which includes a music studio, soaring ceilings, and a resort-style backyard outfitted with a limestone swimming pool, heated spa, and a fireplace. The rap artist was sure to provide each space with items that bring about peace, reflection and creativity.

Once owned by Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash, Sean purchased the property four years ago and undertook an extensive renovation in tandem with L.A.-based firm JSN Studio. A few spots remain just as Slash left them however, like the private nightclub with skull light fixtures, and a colorful sliding door.

