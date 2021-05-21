Prince Got His First Top 10 Hit 38 Years Ago Today [EUR Video Throwback]

*Although Prince was definitely a superstar before May 21, 1983, it wasn’t until afterward that he was also on the radar of the mainstream crowd. And this was a full year before “Purple Rain” would come along and cement his crossover status.

“Little Red Corvette,” the second single from Prince’s fifth album, “1999,” hit No. 6 on Billboard’s Hot 100 Chart 38 years ago today, becoming the very first Top 10 single of his career.

He would go on to send 19 more singles to the Top 10 throughout his career, with five reaching the tippy top.

Here they are, in order of weeks spent at No. 1:

5, “Batdance,” 1989, No. 1 (1 week)

4, “Cream,” 1991, No. 1 (2 weeks)

3, “Let’s Go Crazy,” 1984, No. 1 (2 weeks)

2, “Kiss,” 1986, No. 1 (2 weeks)

1, “When Doves Cry,” 1984, No. 1 (5 weeks)