New Book Claims Obama Called Trump a ‘Corrupt Motherf***er” and a ‘Racist, Sexist Pig’

*A new book set to release next week by Atlantic reporter Edward-Isaac Dovere claims former President Barak Obama called Donald Trump a “corrupt motherf***er,” a “madman,” a “racist, sexist pig,” and a “f***ing lunatic.”

Obama allegedly made the remarks to donors and political advisers according to the book, titled “Battle for the Soul: Inside the Democrats’ Campaigns to Defeat Donald Trump,” per MSN. Dover reports that Obama took great issue to Trump hodling phone conversations with foreign leaders such as Russian President Vladimir Putin without aides on the call.

“More often: ‘I didn’t think it would be this bad.’ Sometimes: ‘I didn’t think we’d have a racist, sexist pig,'” Obama reportedly said. “That corrupt motherf***er.”

The book also claims Obama preferred Trump over Sen. Ted Cruz because he considered Trump less clever than the Princeton-educated Cruz.

Meanwhile, Obama opened up about his daughters on Monday’s episode of “The Late Late Show with James Corden,” saying he doubts Malia and Sasha will follow in his footsteps by getting into public service.

“First of all, them as teenagers having Secret Service guys follow them when they were going out on dates, I think probably has shut down their interest in public service,” he explained. “They still have PTSD from guys talking into their wrist microphones with glasses as they’re trying to go to a music concert.”

“You have to have a certain tolerance for nonsense and silliness and meanness, frankly, to go into public service,” Obama told Corden. “As a father, I want to protect my girls from that stuff. I think they are probably going to find other ways to serve rather than run for office themselves, but you never know. If they decided to do it, obviously I would be extraordinarily proud of them.”

The proud father added, “They have turned into just exceptional young women. I could not be prouder of them, not just because they’re smart and accomplished, but they’re just kind people,” he gushed. “They don’t have an attitude.”

