*Jill Biden reportedly slammed Kamala Harris after a tense 2019 debate between the former Senator and Joe Biden.

According to the new book “Battle for the Soul,” Jill Biden vented “Go f— yourself” while on a call with supporters after Harris questioned Biden’s record on race during a June 2019 Democratic presidential debate.

“With what he cares about, what he fights for, what he’s committed to, you get up there and call him a racist without basis?” Biden said on a call with “close supporters” about a week after the debate, according to an excerpt of The Atlantic’s Edward-Isaac Dovere’s forthcoming book.

“Go f— yourself,” Jill Biden added.

“Many books will be written on the 2020 campaign, with countless retellings of events — some accurate, some inaccurate,” first lady’s press secretary, Michael LaRosa told Politico Playbook in a statement. “The First Lady and her team do not plan to comment on any of them.”

We previously reported, during the Democratic debates in Miami, Harris had sharp words for the former vice president’s record on racial segregation.

As reported by HuffPost: “Harris broke into a conversation about race by pointing out she was the only black woman on stage. She recounted discrimination she experienced growing up, then turned to Biden, who earlier this month fondly recalled collaborating with segregationists during his long Senate career,” the outlet wrote.

“I do not believe you are a racist. And I agree with you when you commit yourself to the importance of finding common ground,” Harris said. “But it was hurtful to hear you talk about the reputations of two United States senators who built their reputations and career on the segregation of race in this country.”

Harris then addressed Biden’s controversial record on school busing.

“There was a little girl in California who was part of the second class to integrate her public schools and she was bused to school every day,” she said. “That little girl was me. So I will tell you that on this subject, it cannot be an intellectual debate among Democrats.”

Biden responded: “It’s a mischaracterization of my position across the board. I do not praise racists. That is not true.” He also cited his time working as a public defender for the cause of civil rights before becoming a senator.

After the debate ended, Biden said, “Well, that was some f—ing bullshit,” to his fellow 2020 candidate Pete Buttigieg, now his secretary of transportation, Dovere wrote.

Dovere’s book, “Battle for the Soul: Inside the Democrats’ Campaigns to Defeat Trump,” drops May 25.