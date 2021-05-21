Netflix Unveils Black Sitcom Legends Conversation / WATCH

*Today, Netflix is releasing a special roundtable highlighting Black representation in sitcoms. The conversation features an incredible panel featuring a variety of black sitcom legends including: Kim Fields, Wanda Sykes and Mike Epps from “The Upshaws,” Jaime Foxx and David Alan Grier from “Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!” and Tia Mowry-Hardrict from “Family Reunion.”

The conversation touches on their current roles and the perspectives of black sitcoms and representation from a historical point of view.

The discussion touches on the history of Black TV Dads, how some of our favorite stars played their characters in the 90’s and 2000’s to the current era of black sitcoms.

The panel was moderated by Jacques Morel from Netflix. WATCH it below.