Friday, May 21, 2021
HomeEntertainment
Entertainment

Netflix Unveils Black Sitcom Legends Conversation / WATCH

By Fisher Jack
0

Kim Fields Mike Epps Wanda Sykes
Kim Fields Mike Epps Wanda Sykes

*Today, Netflix is releasing a special roundtable highlighting Black representation in sitcoms. The conversation features an incredible panel featuring a variety of black sitcom legends including: Kim Fields, Wanda Sykes and Mike Epps from “The Upshaws,” Jaime Foxx and David Alan Grier from “Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!” and Tia Mowry-Hardrict from “Family Reunion.”

The conversation touches on their current roles and the perspectives of black sitcoms and representation from a historical point of view.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Tamron Hall Says Al Roker Was the Hero She Needed When Son Had Medical Emergency

Jamie Foxx - David Alan Grier2
Jamie Foxx – David Alan Grier

The discussion touches on the history of Black TV Dads, how some of our favorite stars played their characters in the 90’s and 2000’s to the current era of black sitcoms.

The panel was moderated by Jacques Morel from Netflix. WATCH it below.

Previous articleNew Book Claims Obama Called Trump a ‘Corrupt Motherf***er” and a ‘Racist, Sexist Pig’
Next articleMarvin Gaye’s Iconic Album What’s Going On Remembered by Sister Zeola 50 Years After its Release
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO