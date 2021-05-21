Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Back Together in OPEN Relationship? Find Out What Kylie Says

*Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are back together but apparently, it’s not an “exclusive” relationship. Sources close to the couple tell TMZ that they are dating again but both have agreed they can date other people.

As we previously reported, Kylie and Travis were together celebrating his 30th birthday in Miami back in April. They were kissing and hugging while partying at a Miami nightclub. Just recently, the couple took their daughter, Stormi, to Disneyland Tuesday, and just before that, they even did a triple date night with the Biebers and Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker, adding to all the recent signs they’re together again.

With both agreeing to get back together but with a non-exclusive couple arrangement, the source says both are 100% cool with that.

Or not. Scroll down to find out what Kylie has to say about the report.

Here’s what Kylie Has to say about being in an “open relationship” with Travis Scott: