BLIND ITEM: The Wealthy Farm Owner

*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.

I honestly don’t know and haven’t heard what his plans are for his US farmland, but the wealthy farm owner made a deal with the massive Asian country to exclusively supply their 1M+ expatriates in Africa. He is not allowed to sell any products to any locals or make any deal with any other governments on the continent.

Can you guess who the wealthy farm owner is? Sound off in the comments.